Berla captioned the post with warm wishes, showcasing their joyful relationship.

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian TV personality Berla Mundi celebrated her husband David Tabi's birthday by sharing a sweet TikTok video.

The couple often shares fun moments online, showing their close bond.



Berla captioned the post with warm wishes, showcasing their joyful relationship.

The two married on January 4, 2024.



Read full article