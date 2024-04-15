Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Berla Mundi regrets accepting award from Dr UN

IMG 20240415 090532 Dr. UN with Berla Mundi

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Broadcaster Berla Mundi expressed deep regret over accepting an award from Dr UN, alongside other public figures.

The awards were presented by 'Dr' Fordjour, who falsely claimed affiliation with the United Nations.

Dr UN was later revealed to be a fraud with no genuine ties to the UN.

In a social media post, Berla Mundi expressed disbelief at falling for the scheme and stated, “I still can’t forgive myself ????????????. What is this?”



Source: www.ghanaweb.live