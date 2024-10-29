Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Bessa Simons gets ‘Music Legend’ honour at 7th Ghana Business Awards

IMG 20241029 071721 Bessa Simons

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has been awarded the prestigious title of Music Legend at the 7th Ghana Business Awards.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live