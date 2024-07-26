Betting worsening among the youth despite a ban on celebrity adverts – Dr Cryme

Dr. Cryme

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme argues that banning celebrities from endorsing betting companies hasn't curbed youth betting, as many already understand betting odds without celebrity influence.

Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme argues that banning celebrities from endorsing betting companies hasn't curbed youth betting, as many already understand betting odds without celebrity influence. He criticizes the Ghana Gaming Commission’s focus on short-term measures instead of addressing underlying issues to effectively prevent youth gambling.





Read full article