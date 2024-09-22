Big Drela talks about social issues, love and vibrant African life in his debut EP, “Bad Boy”

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Big Drela has released his much-anticipated debut EP, "Bad Boy."

Released on Cash Boy Records, the EP is available worldwide for streaming and download, and is accompanied by a new video for the title track ‘Bad Boy’.



Bad Boy is a bold statement of prowess and ambition. This 8-track journey showcases Drela’s versatility, creativity, and undeniable talent.



Each track on the EP is meticulously crafted to highlight different facets of his musical prowess, offering listeners a rich tapestry of sound that blends traditional Afrobeats rhythms with contemporary influences.”



This project is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a declaration of intent, a powerful statement that Drela is here to take over and elevate the AfroBeats Genre to New Heights,” the singer said.



"Bad Boy" opens with "Celebration," a vibrant anthem that sets the stage for the project with its celebratory energy and infectious melodies.

“Bad Boy” the title track, follows with Drela delving into themes of regret and redemption, pouring out his heart over past mistakes. The song is an honest exploration of love, loss, and the desire to make things right.



He expresses the pain of being ignored, and feeling lost and broken since she left. Admitting he's been rehabilitated and is no longer the person he used to be, he pleads for a chance to be taught how to love right.



The production is layered and dynamic, with each element carefully placed to build a sense of progression throughout the song.



The rhythm is unmistakably AfroBeats, but it’s infused with a modern tune that elevates the track.



"Badness" takes on a grittier tone, exploring themes of resilience and self-assurance, while "Banana" injects playful, danceable energy, showcasing Big Drela’s flair for crafting catchy, upbeat tracks.

The latter half of the EP introduces deeper layers to Big Drela’s artistry.



"Dan Bola" stands out as a cultural fusion of traditional Afrobeats and modern R&B, paying homage to his roots and adding richness to the project’s sound.



"Crazy Loner" offers an introspective look at solitude and self-discovery, using haunting melodies to evoke a sense of vulnerability.



The EP ends on a calm, reflective note with "Dance in the Rain," an uplifting track about finding joy amidst challenges, and "Like Share & Repost," a laid-back, satirical commentary on social media culture.



Known as a soulful storyteller with a melodic touch transcending genres, Big Drela showcased an innate musical prowess that turned heads and captured hearts.

Growing up in a community where music wasn't merely entertainment but a way of life, he absorbed the diverse influences that enveloped him.



His upbringing resonated with the timeless beats of Fela Kuti, the soulful melodies of Afrobeat legends, and the rhythmic vibrations of traditional Nigerian music – a foundation that laid the groundwork for his artistic brilliance.



Stream Bad Boy EP here:



