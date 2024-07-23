Entertainment

Big Joe Frazier takes on Amerado for reportedly refusing Sidney a verse

Tue, 23 Jul 2024

Veteran musician Big Joe Frazier criticized Kumasi-based artist Amerado for reportedly refusing to collaborate with seasoned artist Barima Sidney.

Veteran musician Big Joe Frazier criticized Kumasi-based artist Amerado for reportedly refusing to collaborate with seasoned artist Barima Sidney. Frazier emphasized that working with a veteran like Sidney, who has numerous hits, should be seen as an honor and opportunity for new artists like Amerado.



