Billionaires’ Education Qualifications: From Bill Gates to Elon Musk, here’s where and what the world’s 10 richest men studied

billionaires

Many of the world's top billionaires, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk, have fascinating stories from their university days, despite not all of them completing their degrees. Gates and Zuckerberg both attended Harvard before dropping out to pursue their ventures, while Musk earned degrees at the University of Pennsylvania before leaving a Ph.D. program at Stanford. Other billionaires, like Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett, also have impressive academic backgrounds, with degrees from prestigious institutions like École Polytechnique, Princeton, and Columbia Business School. Their university experiences often played crucial roles in shaping their success.

