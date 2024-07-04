Entertainment

Entertainment
Black Sherif Credits ‘Top Seamstress Mum’ for His Unique Fashion Sense

Screenshot 2023 11 16 At 17.png Black Sherif

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: StarrFm

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif credits his unique fashion sense to his mother, a top seamstress from Konongo.

In a recent interview with Joy Business News, the 2023 VGMA Artiste of The Year revealed how his mother's creativity and attention to detail have influenced his bold wardrobe choices.

Growing up, she crafted stylish outfits for him, even adding flair to his school uniforms.

These early experiences ignited Black Sherif's passion for fashion, shaping his daring style that often defies conventions.

His latest music video, featuring a standout outfit, has sparked widespread admiration, underscoring his impact on both the music and fashion scenes in Ghana.

Source: StarrFm