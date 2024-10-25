Entertainment

Black Sherif drops bold anthem ‘Rebel Music’ as ‘Iron Boy’ album looms

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Sherif returns with “Rebel Music,” a powerful new single that paves the way for his upcoming album, Iron Boy, expected later this year.

