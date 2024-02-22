Black Sherif excited about participation in London Fashion Week

Black Sherif

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and rapper, Black Sherif, has expressed his elation and excitement for his recent participation in the London Fashion Week over the weekend.

The 22-year-old, in an interview on Kiss FM, a UK media house, shared that “it was a dream come true” for him to grace the runway at the London Fashion Week.



“I just knew that day was coming and even with what Labrum stands for, I just feel like it had to happen. With where I am from and the people I represent, it had to happen,” the musician stated.





Styled by Labrum, a UK-based fashion designer, Black Sherif showcased cutting-edge designs as he captivated the audience with his distinctive style and confident presence on February 17.

Labrum, a British African heritage brand, aims to tell the untold story of West Africa, bridging the gap between western and West African cultures.



The London Fashion Week, a prestigious event in the fashion calendar, attracts top designers, celebrities, and influencers worldwide. Black Sherif’s participation underscores his influence and interest in the fashion industry, highlighting African talent on a global stage.



Black Sherif's venture into the fashion world is not surprising, considering his unique fashion sense, which mirrors the unapologetic lyrics of his music. Last year, he revealed plans to enroll in a fashion school, demonstrating his commitment to the craft.



This isn't the first time Black Sherif has graced a fashion week. Last year, he modeled for the renowned UK fashion brand, Ellesse, further solidifying his presence in the fashion realm.