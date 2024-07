Black Sherif

Source: Yfmghana

Ghanaian singer Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharrif Kweku Frimpong, has rapidly achieved 1 million YouTube subscribers in three years.

Rising from Konongo, his breakout song 'Money' in 2022 led to global fame, followed by hits like 'First Sermon' (4.2M views).

With one album out, he anticipates releasing 'Iron Boy'.



