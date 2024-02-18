Blakk Rasta has released the tracklist for his forthcoming album, "Salaga Soljah," scheduled to launch on February 24th, 2024.
Promising to deliver his signature "Dance and Kuchoko" fusion, blending reggae with traditional African rhythms, Blakk Rasta aims to mesmerize audiences once more with his soul-stirring tunes and profound lyrics.
Featuring an impressive lineup of 20 tracks, the album reflects Blakk Rasta's enduring dedication to his artistry and his fervent advocacy for social justice and cultural resurgence.
Each composition on "Salaga Soljah" narrates compelling stories of love, adversity, perseverance, and optimism, celebrating Africa's diverse musical heritage.
See the tracklist below:
- How dare you challenge Otumfuo? - Blakk Rasta berates Chairman Wontumi
- Blakk Rasta questions BBC over TB Joshua documentary
- ‘This is a suicide mission’ - Blakk Rasta reacts to Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt
- ‘Bawumia’s NPP is behind this work’ - Blakk Rasta reacts to viral Mahama billboards in Accra
- 'This is a low blow!' - Blakk Rasta apologizes to Akufo-Addo for wishing him dead
- Read all related articles