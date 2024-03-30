Blakk Rasta criticizes free SHS policy, calls for comprehensive review

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, a well-known media personality and musician, has launched scathing criticism against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

He contends that the policy has failed to uphold the expected standards of education and lacks in providing nutritious meals to students.



Speaking on the Urban Blend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta labeled the Free SHS policy as a "scam" due to its flawed implementation, advocating for a comprehensive review.



Expressing his disdain for the current state of the education system, Blakk Rasta questioned the rationale behind short study periods coupled with prolonged vacations, citing detrimental effects on students' mental well-being.



"What kind of education is ‘you go to school for one month and go and sit home for 13 months?’ Extra classes left, right and center, milking the students night and day. Does this make common sense to you?" he quizzed.



Blakk Rasta's discontent extended to the quality of meals provided under the Free SHS scheme, describing them as inadequate and substandard. He highlighted instances where meals were meager, with students forced to share limited portions, often comprising of light soup and scanty servings of fish.

His frustration with the policy was palpable as he exclaimed, "Is that your idea of free SHS?"



Criticism against the Free SHS policy is not isolated, as it has faced opposition from various quarters, including educationists, politicians, and prominent figures in Ghana.



Despite calls for a review to address its shortcomings, the government has staunchly defended the policy, maintaining that it is on the right trajectory despite encountering challenges along the way.



However, voices like Blakk Rasta's underscore the urgency for a reevaluation of the Free SHS policy to ensure it meets the educational needs and standards expected by the Ghanaian populace.