Blakk Rasta deems Nana Aba and Efya 'ignoramus' for criticizing his music

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, speaking on Hitz FM, asserted that only those with a deep understanding of music can appreciate his unique style, addressing critics such as Nana Aba and Efya.

Responding to Andy Dosty's inquiries, Blakk Rasta emphasized that his music is not universally appreciated, requiring a nuanced understanding to grasp its essence.



He firmly stated, "My craft cannot be appreciated by everybody," labelling those who don't understand his music as "ignoramus," citing Nana Aba and Efya as examples.

Throughout the interview, Blakk Rasta passionately defended his musical style, showcasing his commitment to his craft and his readiness to confront criticism.