Blakk Rasta emphasizes mission over money in music career

Blakk Rasta

Reggae artist Blakk Rasta emphasized that his musical journey is driven by a mission to touch souls and promote consciousness rather than monetary gain.

While discussing his latest album, "Salaga Soljah," which features collaborations with Anthony B, King Ayisoba, and Tiken Jah Fakoly in an interview with Nigerian Galaxy TV, Blakk Rasta highlighted his commitment to spreading meaningful messages through music.



He expressed gratitude for any financial rewards that come as a result of his efforts but emphasized that his primary focus remains on fulfilling his mission of impacting listeners positively.

He encouraged young musicians to prioritize originality and good music instead of trends.