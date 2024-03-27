Blakk Rasta questions failure to suspend Funny Face's driver's license amid mental health concerns

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, a prominent media figure, has raised concerns about why Funny Face, known to be dealing with mental health issues, hasn't had his driver's license suspended.

During an episode of the Urban Blend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta criticized the lack of action taken by authorities to ensure Funny Face's safety and that of others on the road.



He emphasized the need for society to prioritize mental health, suggesting that if the accident involved government officials, the response would have been different.



The incident, which occurred on March 24, 2024, in Kasoa, resulted in injuries to five people, including a mother and her two children.

Funny Face, entangled in personal turmoil and battles with depression, has previously been referred for psychological evaluation.



Blakk Rasta's remarks highlight broader concerns about the handling of mental health issues and their impact on public safety.