Blakk Rasta's 'Salaga Soljah' album receives endorsement from music stakeholders

Blakk Rasta

A section of music stakeholders has thrown their weight behind the newly released album titled, ‘Salaga Soljah’ by reggae sensation Blakk Rasta.

The album was unveiled at a listening session held last Friday at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel in Accra.



The 20-track album boasts collaborations with legendary musicians such as King Ayisoba and Tiken Jah Fakoly, among others. Tracks like ‘Sodom & Gomorrah’, ‘Bua’, ‘KafanKere’, ‘Haile HaileHaile’, ‘Kokroko’, ‘Cameroon’, ‘Thief President’, and ‘My Dear Ghana’ adorn the album.



The much-anticipated event drew a crowd of media personalities, including radio presenters, bloggers, and DJs, who savored the opportunity to experience some of the tracks for the first time.

Notable attendees included Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Kafui Dey, Mr. Logic, Ebenezer Akandurugo, Black Santino, Mo Spence, and others who graced the occasion.



Expressing their admiration for ‘Salaga Soljah,’ several music stakeholders commended Blakk Rasta for his outstanding work, highlighting their favorite tracks from the album.