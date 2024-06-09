Blakk Rasta's barber shop song is a profane song - Counselor Lutterodt

Famed Ghanaian broadcaster turned Reggae/Kuchoko artist Blakk Rasta recently unveiled a twenty-track album to resounding acclaim.

Two standout tracks, "Sodom & Gomorrah" and "Barber Shop," featuring Jamaican Reggae luminary Anthony B, have quickly captivated audiences, with the latter hailed as a global Reggae sensation paying homage to Jacob 'Killer' Miller.



Amidst a vigorous media blitz promoting the album, Blakk Rasta appeared on Peace FM, where controversy ensued. Christian marriage counselor, Lutterodt, branded the song "Barber Shop" as profane, citing its use of Jamaican Patois phrase "Cut Cut Cut," translated to "Koti Koti Koti," with "Koti" interpreted as a vulgar term for the male organ in twi. He further alleged that the song's references to shaving and trimming alluded to sexual themes.

Blakk Rasta defended the song's deeper meaning, explaining that it metaphorically addresses those who obstruct one's destiny, likening them to barbers who cut hair.



Salaga Soljah" is now available on all digital platforms.



