Blakk Rasta's barber shop song is a profane song - Counselor Lutterodt

Famed Ghanaian broadcaster turned Reggae/Kuchoko artist Blakk Rasta recently unveiled a twenty-track album to resounding acclaim.

Two standout tracks, "Sodom & Gomorrah" and "Barber Shop," featuring Jamaican Reggae luminary Anthony B, have quickly captivated audiences, with the latter hailed as a global Reggae sensation paying homage to Jacob 'Killer' Miller.



Amidst a vigorous media blitz promoting the album, Blakk Rasta appeared on Peace FM, where controversy ensued. Christian marriage counselor, Lutterodt, branded the song "Barber Shop" as profane, citing its use of Jamaican Patois phrase "Cut Cut Cut," translated to "Koti Koti Koti," with "Koti" interpreted as a vulgar term for the male organ in twi. He further alleged that the song's references to shaving and trimming alluded to sexual themes.



Blakk Rasta defended the song's deeper meaning, explaining that it metaphorically addresses those who obstruct one's destiny, likening them to barbers who cut hair.





Salaga Soljah" is now available on all digital platforms.Read the full lyrics below*BLAKK RASTA - BARBER SHOP ft. Anthony B**INTRO:**Blakk Rasta :*This one is a special livication to the Killer - Jacob 'Killer' Miller.*Anthony B:*Yaga Yo!Natty dreadlocks fi growİt fi growBlakk Rasta / Anthony B We want the world fi knowNatty dreadlocks fi grow longIt fi grow long

We nah watch no pagan



Tell dem...!



*CHORUS:*



Rastaman don't go Ina barber shop



Rastaman can't sit Ina barber chair



Too much combing combing combing



And trimming trimming trimming



Shaving shaving shaving



And cutting cutting cutting



Bangarang and buguyaga



Carry go and bring come



Too much watching watching watching



No Natty Natty Natty



Coke coke coke



No collie collie collie



*VERSE 1:*



*Blakk Rasta*



I don't know why I will go to Barber Shop

Or even sit Ina likkle barber chair



Ina the shop



Too much cut cut cut



Ina the shop



Too much trimming trimming trimming



I don't like this your shaving shaving shaving



I don't like dem a combing combing combing



Nuff a susu-susu susu



Dem a watching watching watching



Buguyaga man no like no Natty Rastaman



*CHORUS:*



*VERSE 2:*



*Anthony B:*



Me nah siddung ina no barber chair



No barber Bwoy can put dem hand Ina mi hair



Rastaman a sing it loud and clear



Shaving is not a style wey we wear



Nah shave, nah trim Rastaman nah bow

A long time me take mi Nazarene vow



Nah shave, nah trim



Rasta nah bow



A long time me take mi Nazarene vow



So tell Barber Bwoy nah try



Barber Shop is not for I



From you see mi dreadlocks



You can identify



See, man a hail Jah Rastafari



(Wha we say?)



*CHORUS:*



*VERSE 3:*



*Blakk Rasta:*



For so long



I've been carrying my locks



Just like Sampson



It is my power



In just a second

Barber cut it cut it cut it



In just second



Barber trim it trim it trim it



Delilah, ya fi gwey wid the scissors



Delilah, ya fi gwey wid the razor



Delilah aaa.. Delilah... aaa



Delilah



Backaway Delilah



Backaway Delilah



Yuh full a lie



Yuh too lie, bwoy



Bring back mi locks



Oh Delilah



Bring back mi power



Oh Delilah



*CHORUS*



