Blakk Rasta sings 'Thief President' infront of Mahama

Radical Pan African isto Kuchoko/Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta got social media ablaze after a short video of his accapela performance was posted by Accra-based Citi Fm.

The Kuchoko/Reggae artiste was performing at the annual Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Nkroful dubbed NKRUMAHFEST.



It's not about the performance per se but the choice of song infront of a former president seeking to be president again.



The lyrics of the song go thus: "Mr President, why you dey lie so



Before election, you tell we you be angel



When you sick, you run go a London

When we sick, we die for Korle Bu. "



The chorus says, "See dem a come



Dem com in like an angel



But dem a thief



Dem know say

Dem a thief



Mr President, you coming like an angel



But you are thief



You know say you are thief."



Blakk Rasta has said several times that this song is not about one particular president of Africa but many; one of who is the sitting president Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo who is described in the song as 'Mr Spleepident' to describe the several times the president Akufo-Addo was caught seemingly sleeping in public events.

Interestingly, former president Mahama was smiling cheek to cheek throughout the short performance probably knowing exactly who the lyrics of the song were directed at.



In an interview with Blakk Rasta about his choice of song, he said, "My songs have messages bordering patriotism and afrocentricism.



I perform songs based on what the Holy Spirit of Jah orders me.



A couple of days ago, President Mahama said that thieving scandals in Ghana have become so rampant the media has even lost interest.



I was just reiterating that in honour of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. "

Blakk Rasta was mobbed after the event for photographs and autographs.



He is billed to do a full live band performance with his Herbalist band tomorrow Sunday, 22nd September as part of the celebrations.



Watch the video below



