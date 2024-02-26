Blakk Rasta speaks on Hajia4Reall's background and allegations

Hajia4reall

Blakk Rasta in the media circle, reminisced about his acquaintance with Hajia4Reall dating back to his childhood days in Tamale.

"At the age of about four, I knew her, I know the father and I know the family growing up in Tamale myself but my brother, my sister, nobody is bigger than the truth," he disclosed.



Blakk Rasta reflected on Hajia4Reall's image, noting how she projected an image of wealth attained solely through diligence and perseverance.



“Hajia4Reall is very beautiful and she was in Ghana here granting interviews encouraging young women to move up the ladder,” he said on 3FM in Accra.



“She told them how she was not ready to be controlled by any man and that all her money and businesses she had came through nothing but hard work."

Blakk Rasta then addressed the discrepancy between perception and reality regarding Hajia4Reall's wealth accumulation.



“Many were those who said she was involved and engaged in money laundering but because there was no evidence we had to let the sleeping dogs continue to shut up.



“Today it has come to pass that Hajia 4Real actually stole money all the way from 1 million to 4 million American dollars and the facts of the issue are worrying.”