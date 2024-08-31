Entertainment

0

Blakk Rasta to launch 'My Dear Ghana Patriotism Festival' on 50th birthday

Blakk Rasta @ Blakk Rasta

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian reggae star and media personality Blakk Rasta is set to launch the "My Dear Ghana Patriotism Festival" on Monday, September 2, 2024, as part of his 50th birthday celebrations.

