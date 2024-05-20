Blakk Rasta urges support for Okomfour Kwadee

Blakk Rasta

Prominent broadcaster and musician, Blakk Rasta, has called for urgent support for musician Okomfour Kwadee, stressing the need for industry stakeholders to intervene.

In a recent viral video, Kwadee's performance in his hometown sparked concerns, with Blakk Rasta highlighting the musician's need for assistance.



Acknowledging Kwadee's previous rehabilitation efforts, Blakk Rasta emphasized the necessity for financial support to aid Kwadee in rebuilding his life.



Reflecting on Kwadee's past vibrant performances, Blakk Rasta expressed disappointment at the current state of affairs and urged the music community not to overlook Kwadee's plight.

Describing Kwadee as a legend, Blakk Rasta urged immediate intervention and support rather than waiting for posthumous honors.



During an appearance on Adom TV's Showtym with Andy Dosty, Blakk Rasta emphasized the urgency of addressing Kwadee's health issues and the importance of collective effort in his recovery.