Blame ECG, not Akufo-Addo for power crisis - Kumawood Actor

Ghanaian actor Frank Naro has shifted blame for the current power crisis away from President Akufo-Addo's government, directing it instead at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Naro emphasized that the responsibility lies with ECG officials to address the ongoing power outages, stressing that it is not solely a government issue.



Born and raised in Kumasi, Naro highlighted the hardships faced by Ghanaians amidst the crisis, exacerbated by the disruptions caused by 'Dumsor'.



Acknowledging ECG's efforts over the years, Naro urged them to intensify their work to mitigate the damage caused by the erratic power supply.

He illustrated the economic impact of the crisis, citing instances where individuals invest in prepaid electricity only to be unable to utilize it for productive activities.



Naro's plea for action was made during an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM, underscoring the urgent need for stable electricity across the country.



Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flag bearer and Vice President of Ghana, assured citizens during a campaign tour that the power crisis would soon be resolved.