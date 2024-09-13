Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Blame Pastors For Misleading Kumawood Actors With False Revelations – Lilwin Speaks On Juju In The Kumawood Movie Industry

Lil Win School Lil Win

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Ghanaian actor LilWin accused certain pastors of sowing discord among celebrities.

He claimed these pastors create enmity through false revelations, damaging relationships within the industry.

LilWin noted Kumawood actors often react poorly to each other due to these influences and revealed he avoided church because of this issue.

Read full article

Source: Gh Celebrities