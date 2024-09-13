Menu ›
Blame Pastors For Misleading Kumawood Actors With False Revelations – Lilwin Speaks On Juju In The Kumawood Movie Industry
Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities
Ghanaian actor LilWin accused certain pastors of sowing discord among celebrities.
He claimed these pastors create enmity through false revelations, damaging relationships within the industry.
LilWin noted Kumawood actors often react poorly to each other due to these influences and revealed he avoided church because of this issue.
