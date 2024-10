Bobrisky

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian crossdresser Idris "Bobrisky" Okuneye was taken to Lagos' Police Hospital for chest pain after being held at Alagbon police cell.

Authorities, including Lagos State’s Special Fraud Unit, arranged the transfer discreetly with a police ambulance, aiming to avoid attention.

Bobrisky was kept under strict surveillance throughout.



Read full article