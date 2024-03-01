Bola Ray set to celebrate birthday in grand style at simply irresistible event

Bola Ray

Ghanaian media luminary and acclaimed entrepreneur, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, widely known as Bola Ray, is gearing up to mark his birthday in grand style at the March 1 edition of the beloved Simply Irresistible event at Soho Bar, Marina Mall, in Accra.

As the CEO of EIB Network Group, Bola Ray not only spearheads renowned radio programs like Star Chat but also stands as the visionary behind Ghana’s most successful musical gatherings such as ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ among others.



His influential presence in Ghanaian media traces back to 2003. In 2014, he assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at the EIB Network Group, catalyzing its positive transformation and ascent to eminence.



Previously, Bola Ray held pivotal roles within esteemed media conglomerates like Top Radio and Multimedia Group.



The upcoming celebration at Simply Irresistible promises to draw luminaries from Ghana’s media and entertainment spheres, amplifying the allure of the event.

Set against the backdrop of Soho Bar, the March 1 Simply Irresistible affair is poised to offer an enriching platform for networking across music, media, and business domains.



Esteemed disc jockeys including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Baylor, DJ Phantom, DJ Viper, and others are slated to infuse the evening with captivating rhythms.



A cornerstone of business networking and entertainment, Simply Irresistible unfolds its magic every Friday night at Soho Bar, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., beckoning aficionados from diverse walks of life.