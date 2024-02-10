Bola Ray to be honoured at inaugural Premium Applauds event in Lagos

Bola Ray

The maiden edition of Premium Applauds in Lagos is set to celebrate renowned Ghanaian media mogul and CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray, for his significant impact on the industry and his efforts in providing platforms for young talents.

Organized by the Entertainment Media and Event Promoters Association of Nigeria (EMEPAN) in collaboration with All Africa Media Network, this quarterly event aims to recognize achievers in the entertainment and media sector who have contributed to growth, sustainability, and international collaboration.



Bola Ray, also known as Nathan Kwabena Adisi, has been selected as the honoree for the inaugural Premium Applauds due to his over two decades of contributions to community building and fostering harmony within the entertainment industry.



As the CEO of both EIB Network and Empire Group of Companies, and the Head Honcho of Bold Drinks Winery Ghana, Bola Ray has played a pivotal role in creating a conducive environment for Ghanaians and their global counterparts.

The event will include various activities such as a media brunch at Don Pee Wine Gallery and a cocktail ball at the Pool Bar of Lagos Continental Hotel. Bola Ray's significant role in organizing the Ghana Meets Naija Concert, one of the largest bi-national concerts in Africa, featuring top artists from both nations, will also be highlighted.



Premium Applauds aims to spark discussions and collaborations between entertainment leaders in Ghana and Nigeria, fostering fruitful exploits for the creative economies of both nations and the continent. The event is supported by Don Pee Wine Gallery.