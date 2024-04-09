Boys no more come into my DM - Afronita

Afronita

Popular Ghanaian dance sensation, Afronita has revealed that she is currently not entertaining any romantic relationships, citing a strong commitment to achieving her life goals.

During an interview on Hitz FM, Afronita emphasized that her primary focus at the moment is on personal priorities.



Afronita made it clear that she plans to reconsider dating only after accomplishing her objectives.



"At the moment, my priorities are paramount. I have numerous aspirations to pursue, and I aim to establish myself before delving into romantic commitments," she explained during the interview.



When asked about potential suitors, Afronita responded lightheartedly, saying, "I'll bounce you like a tennis ball," which elicited laughter from the audience.

She acknowledged that she's not often approached by men, attributing it to the assumption that she might turn them down.



"It’s not necessarily negative, but I believe people hesitate to approach me because they fear rejection. Boys tend to think that way," she remarked.



Despite the perception that she may be unapproachable, Afronita clarified that she maintains close friendships with males.



"I have many male friends. I don’t exude that intimidating vibe," she added.