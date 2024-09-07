Brain Jotter; Popular skit creator joins Happy Town Project women in Makola

Brain Jotter in Makola

Source: Pulseghana

Nigerian skit creator Brain Jotter has joined Ghana's Makola market women, known for their viral dance videos, as part of the Happy Town Project.

