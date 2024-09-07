Entertainment

Brain Jotter; Popular skit creator joins Happy Town Project women in Makola

IMG 20240907 093534 Brain Jotter in Makola

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Pulseghana

Nigerian skit creator Brain Jotter has joined Ghana's Makola market women, known for their viral dance videos, as part of the Happy Town Project. This collaboration, highlighted in behind-the-scenes footage, follows his recent viral dance trend and continues a history of Nigerian celebrities engaging with the market women.



Source: Pulseghana