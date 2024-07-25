Entertainment

Brain Jotter addresses concerns over viral dance challenge featuring Mike Ejeagha’s 1983 hit

A1 7.jpeg Brain Jotter with Mike Ejeagha

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: StarrFm

Nigerian comedian Brain Jotter responded to concerns about exploiting Mike Ejeagha’s 1983 song “Onye Ori Utaba” by clarifying he’s not profiting from the viral dance challenge.

He assured that all revenue from platforms goes to Ejeagha, and he personally gave the musician two million naira.

Jotter emphasized that the challenge has increased the song’s streams and expressed satisfaction in bringing joy to Ejeagha.

Source: StarrFm