Breast Cancer Screening

Medical experts have debunked the myth that men sucking breasts can prevent breast cancer in women. While breast-feeding can reduce breast cancer risk, the act itself does not provide protection. Breast cancer risk factors include gender, age, family history, obesity, and hormonal factors. Common symptoms include lumps, which require medical evaluation for proper diagnosis. Prevention focuses on healthy habits; early detection through regular self-examinations and screenings is crucial. October is recognized as ‘Pink Month’ for breast cancer awareness, aiming to educate on signs, reduce stigma, and encourage seeking professional help.

