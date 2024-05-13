Bridget Otoo urges Bawumia to embrace true muslim identity in campaign efforts

Bawumia, Bridget Otoo

Media personality Bridget Otoo has advised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to remain authentic to his Muslim faith while engaging with voters, rather than adopting a Christian facade to win support.

Otoo emphasized the importance of prioritizing policies aimed at creating employment opportunities and improving livelihoods, rather than relying on religious affiliations to sway public opinion.



She criticized Bawumia for what she perceives as insincere promises and urged him to address pressing issues affecting Ghanaians instead of focusing solely on church-related matters.



Otoo called upon churches to allow Bawumia to address pertinent issues affecting their members, highlighting concerns such as unemployment, business challenges, and pension fund issues allegedly exacerbated by the government.



Rejecting the notion that religious identity should influence political support, Otoo urged Bawumia to embrace his Muslim heritage proudly and refrain from exploiting Christian sentiments for political gain.

Her remarks came in response to Bawumia's proposal to incentivize churches rather than imposing taxes on them, sparking public debate over the intersection of religion and politics in Ghana.



With the December 7, 2024, elections approaching, Bawumia leads the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while John Mahama heads the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a bid for power transition.



