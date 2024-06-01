British Council, TGMA to support upcoming artistes with ‘SoCreative E-Learning’ initiative

British Council

Source: GNA

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has partnered with the British Council's SoCreative E-Learning Initiative to support upcoming artists, particularly those in the Unsung Category.

This program offers free courses aimed at equipping artists and music business professionals with essential business skills, including business planning, marketing, and intellectual property rights.



The self-paced courses, developed by Henley Business School and other institutions, provide certificates upon completion. This partnership aims to help creative entrepreneurs overcome industry challenges and develop business-savvy professionals.

The 25th TGMA is produced by Charterhouse with support from various sponsors.



