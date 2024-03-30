Bukom Banku prefers working as a security officer abroad than in Ghana

Bukom Banku

Former Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku says he will not return to Ghana currently if he gets the opportunity to travel abroad.

He said an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3Fm Drive that he prefers to work menial jobs abroad than be a security personnel in Ghana.



“When your money is about finishing, you should let people help you to travel out of this country. If you can take me to London right now, I won’t return to Ghana. I am going to work on ship or be a security personnel.



“If I travel outside Ghana right now, I will go and work on ship abroad. When I am made a security at marina mall people will come and laugh at me. But if I leave Ghana and work elsewhere, I will be respected when I return,” he said.