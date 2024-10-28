Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Bulldog goes hard on Bishop Amoako Salifu over his son’s fatal East Legon accident

Bulldog Suit.png Bulldog

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Artiste manager Bullgod criticized Bishop Salifu Amoako for making “foolish” remarks about his son’s accident, which killed two teenagers.

Artiste manager Bullgod criticized Bishop Salifu Amoako for making “foolish” remarks about his son’s accident, which killed two teenagers. Bullgod argued that while the bishop’s statements weren’t inherently offensive, the timing was inappropriate, especially after Amoako had publicly asked for forgiveness from the victims' families and Ghanaians.



Read full article

Source: ZionFelix