Bulldog goes hard on Bishop Amoako Salifu over his son’s fatal East Legon accident

Bulldog

Source: ZionFelix

Artiste manager Bullgod criticized Bishop Salifu Amoako for making “foolish” remarks about his son’s accident, which killed two teenagers. Bullgod argued that while the bishop’s statements weren’t inherently offensive, the timing was inappropriate, especially after Amoako had publicly asked for forgiveness from the victims' families and Ghanaians.





