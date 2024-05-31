Bullet confident ‘little problem’ with Wendy Shay ‘almost solved’ as he highlights two new signees

Bullet

Source: Classfmonline

Rufftown Records CEO, Bullet, disclosed having two artists, Kiki Marley and Baba Tunde, under his wing, with others being groomed.

He addressed rumors of Wendy Shay's departure, clarifying ongoing discussions to resolve issues.



Despite speculation about Wendy's independence, she released "Who Cares," emphasizing self-empowerment.



Bullet affirmed efforts to reconcile with Wendy, mentioning her mother's involvement.

Wendy, who joined in 2018, succeeded Ebony Reigns and faced rumors of leaving.



Her recent single, "Who Cares," underscores independence.



Bullet aims to resolve issues, highlighting ongoing discussions with Wendy and her mother's involvement.



