Burna boy and Odumodublvck

At the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Odumodublvck left without awards, losing to Missy Elliott and Ghetts, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion, despite 12 nominations, also went home empty-handed.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night, winning eight awards, including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.



Read full article