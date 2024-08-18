Burna Boy richest Nigerian artiste, makes $80m in 2023 alone - Paul Okoye

Burna Boy earned between $80-100 million

Music executive Jude Okoye, brother to Paul and Peter Okoye of the former P-Square group, has declared Burna Boy as the richest Nigerian artist.

During an Instagram Live session with Daddy Freeze, Okoye claimed that Burna Boy earned between $80-100 million in the last four years, making him the highest-earning artist in Nigeria.

He highlighted Burna Boy's significant international success, including winning a Grammy and performing globally, as key factors in his financial achievements.



