Burna Boy to grace 2024 GRAMMYs stage

Burna Boy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy, is set to perform at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

The announcement came from the Recording Academy on Monday, January 22, revealing that the 'City Boy' singer will share the prestigious Grammy stage with notable artists including Luke Combs and Travis Scott.



"Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS," The Recording Academy shared on social media platform, X.

Burna Boy has garnered three nominations at the 66th Grammys. His nominations include Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sittin’ On Top Of The World,' Best Global Music Performance for 'Alone,' and Best African Music Performance for 'City Boys.'