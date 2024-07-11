Burna Boy under fire for disrespecting Steel Pulse at Reggae Summer Jam Festival 2024

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy has sparked outrage among Reggae fans after a disrespectful encounter with Grammy-winning Reggae band Steel Pulse at the recent Reggae Summer Jam Festival in Germany.

According to Steel Pulse singer and guitarist David "Electric" Hinds, Burna Boy arrived with a large entourage and demanded additional dressing rooms, attempting to force Steel Pulse out of their designated area. Hinds expressed his dismay on Instagram, stating that Burna Boy's behavior was unacceptable and contrary to the values of Reggae music.



The incident escalated when Steel Pulse refused to vacate their dressing room, leading Burna Boy's security team to construct a barricade, isolating the two areas. Hinds likened the experience to being "in prison" and criticized Burna Boy's actions as unbecoming and unaligned with the ethos of Reggae.



Reggae fans have rallied behind Steel Pulse, condemning Burna Boy's behavior as disrespectful and egotistical.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation about the importance of humility and respect in the music industry.



Burna Boy has yet to respond to the backlash, but the incident has undoubtedly tarnished his reputation among Reggae enthusiasts.



Read full article