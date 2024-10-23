Burning seized weed in this day and age is backward thinking – Iwan Suhyini

Iwan Suhyini

Source: Mynewsgh

Reggae and Dancehall singer Iwan Suhyini criticized the Narcotics Control Commission for burning seized marijuana, calling it backward and ignorant.

Reggae and Dancehall singer Iwan Suhyini criticized the Narcotics Control Commission for burning seized marijuana, calling it backward and ignorant. He urged the country to focus on the economic benefits of cannabis rather than criminalizing its use, stressing that Ghana should capitalize on its natural growth potential.





Read full article