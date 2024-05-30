CEO of PMN group to sponsor 50 shatta movement fans for Bolgatanga concert

Patrick Mensah Nartey

CEO of PMN Group of Companies, Mr. Patrick Mensah Nartey, has announced sponsorship for 50 fervent fans of the Shatta Movement to attend the highly anticipated "Shatta Wale Live in Bolgatanga" concert.

Set to ignite the Bolgatanga Sports Stadium on May 31st, 2024, the event promises an electrifying experience for music enthusiasts.



Mr. Nartey's generous gesture underscores his commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting Ghana's vibrant music scene.

With Shatta Wale, Ghana's dancehall king, at the helm, the concert is poised to deliver an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and unity.



