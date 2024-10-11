Entertainment

CEO of Pizarea starts a Tiktok channel in tech vlogging.

IMG 20241011 WA0005 Dr. Henry Ameleke

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Ameleke, the visionary CEO of Pizarea, the leading online food ordering platform in Ghana, has recently made waves in the tech world by launching a TikTok channel focused on tech vlogging. Known for his entrepreneurial prowess and deep knowledge of the tech ecosystem, Henry Ameleke’s decision to enter the social media vlogging space will impact follower in understanding some basic tech skills.

