Henry Ameleke, the visionary CEO of Pizarea, the leading online food ordering platform in Ghana, has recently made waves in the tech world by launching a TikTok channel focused on tech vlogging. Known for his entrepreneurial prowess and deep knowledge of the tech ecosystem, Henry Ameleke’s decision to enter the social media vlogging space will impact follower in understanding some basic tech skills.

The tech mogul, renowned for revolutionizing the online food delivery space with Pizarea, now aims to share his expertise in a more accessible, relatable manner. His TikTok channel promises to offer short, engaging content on a wide range of tech topics, from emerging trends in AI and blockchain to insights on digital entrepreneurship in Africa.



What sets Henry Ameleke’s channel apart is his ability to weave real-life examples from his own journey as CEO, offering advice to budding entrepreneurs and tech developers. His charismatic yet humble personality has endeared him to both seasoned professionals and aspiring technologists.

Henry Ameleke revealed that his goal is not just to educate but also to inspire the next generation of African innovators. "Africa has so much untapped potential in the tech space," he said. "Through this channel, I want to empower more people to take bold steps and explore how technology can transform their businesses and communities."



With his new platform, Henry Ameleke is not just keeping up with the latest trends he’s setting them. His TikTok channel is fast becoming a must-watch for anyone interested in the intersection of technology, business, and innovation in Africa.



