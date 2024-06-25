Entertainment

#CHIVIDO24: Davido and Chioma tie the knot today

Chioma Davidoo Wedd.png Davido and Chioma are finally tying the knot after over a decade together

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: yfmghana.com

Nigerian music superstar Davido and Chioma Avril Rowland are set to wed today, June 25, at the Harbour Point Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exclusive, invitation-only event promises to be star-studded, with global celebrities expected to attend.

The couple, trending as #CHIVIDO, has generated significant online buzz with stunning pre-wedding photos and Chioma's surprise bridal shower on June 24.

Having met in 2013 and weathered many ups and downs, Davido and Chioma are finally tying the knot after over a decade together and welcoming twins.

