Camidoh apologises for saying ‘Nigerian women are open-minded than Ghanaian counterparts’

Camidoh 40 Camidoh

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Ghanaian afrobeats singer Camidoh apologized for comments comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian women, stating that Nigerian women are more open-minded.

Ghanaian afrobeats singer Camidoh apologized for comments comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian women, stating that Nigerian women are more open-minded. Following backlash from social media, he clarified that he did not intend to insult Ghanaian women, expressing his love and support for them during an interview on Onua Showtime.



Source: 3news