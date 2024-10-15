Camidoh apologises for saying ‘Nigerian women are open-minded than Ghanaian counterparts’

Camidoh

Source: 3news

Ghanaian afrobeats singer Camidoh apologized for comments comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian women, stating that Nigerian women are more open-minded. Following backlash from social media, he clarified that he did not intend to insult Ghanaian women, expressing his love and support for them during an interview on Onua Showtime.





