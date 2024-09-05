Can’t something be done about Prof. Naana Jane’s dressing? – Dada KD questions

Dada KD questioned the competence of those managing her brand

Musician Dada KD has raised concerns about the campaign wardrobe of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the NDC's vice-presidential candidate.

In a social media post, Dada KD questioned the competence of those managing her brand, suggesting that they should improve her wardrobe choices.



Despite anticipating backlash, he believes addressing this issue could benefit the campaign.

His post reads, “So can’t they do something about grandma’s dressing code? Ei! Let me pass and go eh!”



