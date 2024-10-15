Capochino Novella takes the stage with Edem at Tidal Rave Festival 2024

Capochino Novella electrified the crowd at the Tidal Rave Festival 2024, performing alongside acclaimed rapper Edem and his Nima brothers at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The highly anticipated performance showcased their collaborative energy, captivating the audience with a blend of traditional and contemporary sounds.



“I was onstage with Edem and my Nima brothers, and it was an unforgettable experience,” Novella shared.



The performance featured their latest collaboration, which Novella confirmed is set for release this week.



Edem introduced the new track to the crowd, building excitement among fans eager to hear the fresh sounds from them.

The Tidal Rave Festival, known for its vibrant celebration of music and culture, provided the perfect backdrop for this standout moment in Novella's career.



As the crowd cheered, it became clear that this collaboration could mark a significant milestone for both artists.



With their new song on the horizon, Capochino Novella, Edem and other talents on the song are poised to make waves in the music industry, further solidifying their status as influential figures in Ghana’s dynamic music scene.



Fans can expect the release soon, promising to add to the festival’s thrilling legacy.



