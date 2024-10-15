Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
1

Capochino Novella takes the stage with Edem at Tidal Rave Festival 2024

IMG 20241015 144913 The performance featured their latest collaboration

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Capochino Novella electrified the crowd at the Tidal Rave Festival 2024, performing alongside acclaimed rapper Edem and his Nima brothers at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live