Captain Smart

Source: Mynewsgh

Ohemaa Woyeje praised Captain Smart as Ghana's best morning show host, citing his influence and ability to bring results and attention. In an interview, she said if she owned a media house, she'd hire him immediately, crediting him with elevating Onua FM's profile significantly.





