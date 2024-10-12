Entertainment

Captan shares his Inspiring journey with Shatta Wale and the price of fame

Image 107 Edited.png Captan

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Captan, a former member of Shatta Wale’s Militants, discussed his journey in the music industry, emphasizing the challenges faced by emerging artists.

Source: Mynewsgh